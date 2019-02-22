Santikos Super Star 2019 Experience: Bid on rodeo and concert seating and benefit a local charity

SAN ANTONIO - It's rodeo time and KSAT12 has a chance for you to get two tickets to the best Santikos Super Star Experience seats. (There are three (3) sets of tickets for each concert up for auction.)

The Santikos Entertainment in conjunction with the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation have teamed up with the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and KSAT12 to auction off a “ Super Star Experience” for some lucky rodeo and concert winners! Your winning bid will benefit the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, a fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation.

Proceeds from your bids will all go towards the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, a fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation. The donations collected will be distributed through the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation grant process. To learn more about the John L. Santikos Charitable foundation and the causes it supports please visit the link below to learn more.

Click here for more information about the San Antonio Area Foundation



The “Super Star Experience” package includes:

Rodeo tickets for 2 in the Fan Zone, then move to Santikos Theater Style Seating for 2 stage-side for the concert

First Class Catered Meal

Drink Tickets

Parking pass

And just by registering your name and information, you will be automatically entered into a random drawing for a Santikos Family 4-pack.

Click here to see the entire concert lineup.

