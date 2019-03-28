SA's newest Instagrammable space opens next week

Now you can get that perfect Instagram-worthy photo all year thanks to Palm 91.

The space which opens on April 3 boasts interchangeable installations including a Fiesta-themed backdrop and giant Texas boot you can climb inside.

Owner Dustin Ray came up with the idea for the room last year. "It was an idea that just snowballed," Ray said. "I see an opportunity for people to have a good time, get some memorable photos and spend time down here while they are in San Antonio visiting and just creating memories before they leave."

Ray, an Air Force veteran, is excited to provide a space not only for families to get great photos, but also to celebrate Air Force graduates.

Because of that, all Air Force graduates in uniform will be granted free admission.

Children 10 and under are free, and general admission tickets are $25.

Leashed pets are allowed inside for $10.

For more info go here-https://palm91.com/

