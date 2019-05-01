Saturday's Cornyval Parade has 'Star Wars' theme

HELOTES, Texas - Helotes is embracing the Force for its Cornyval Parade this Saturday.

The annual parade will have a "Star Wars" theme this year. Saturday is May 4, also known as "Star Wars" Day for fans of the movies. It's a play on words for "May the 4th (Force) be with you."

The Cornyval Parade itself is also a play on words. The city of Helotes got its name from the Spanish word "elote," which means corn.

The Cornyval is the city's biggest festival of the year. It pays tribute to the crop that was cultivated for thousands of years by Native Americans who lived in the area now known as Helotes.

Saturday's parade begins at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Bandera Road and Leslie Road. It ends up in Old Town Helotes, where paradegoers can enjoy music and food at an arts and crafts festival. The activities are free and open to the public.

