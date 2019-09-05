Schertz to host pool party for pups

SAN ANTONIO - It's the dog days of summer and the City of Schertz is going to the dogs with a pool party for pups.

The "Paws in the Pool" event is Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at 703 Oak St. in Schertz.

It's the one time of year that dogs are invited to splash in the Pickrell Park Pool.

Small dogs will be able to swim in the wading pools and large dogs can use the main pool.

Admission is $3 for one person and two dogs.

Dogs are required to be on a leash when outside the pool facility and must wear a collar to swim. Dog owners will be required to show proof of vaccinations including rabies, DHPP (distemper, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus), and bordetella (kennel cough).

For more information, call Schertz Parks & Recreation at (210) 619-1850.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.