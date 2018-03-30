SAN ANTONIO - Jamaican singer Sean Paul will headline Fiesta Oyster Bake in San Antonio on April 21.
Discount presale tickets can be purchased here or at H-E-B. The discount lasts through Saturday.
The announcement comes two weeks after Poison singer Bret Michaels revealed he and his band will be headlining Fiesta Oyster Bake as well.
Oyster Bake is a yearly event that benefits students of St. Mary’s University via scholarships and other programs.
The following artists will perform April 20:
- Lou Gramm*
- Vic Vaga - Rod Stewart tribute show
- Roger Creager*
- Maddie and Tae
- Mario Flores and the Soda Creek Band
- Fito Olivares*
- La Tropa F
- Isabel Marie
- Mike Jones*
- King Kyle Lee and Gabby Annalyse
- Third Root
- DJ Ultra Sonic and DJ Robbie Rob
The following artists will perform April 21:
- Bret Michaels*
- Sean Paul*
- Everclear
- Cinderella's Tom Keifer
- Drowning Pool
- Back in Black
- Whiskey Bliss
- Miss Genafire
- Rockwave
- Kevin Fowler*
- Tucker Beathard
- Cory Morrow
- Clay Hollis Band
- Vanessa Lynn Bird
- Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz*
- Dezigual
- Bidi Bidi Banda
- Raulito Navaira y Remedio
- Volcan
*Headliners
