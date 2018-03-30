SAN ANTONIO - Jamaican singer Sean Paul will headline Fiesta Oyster Bake in San Antonio on April 21.

Discount presale tickets can be purchased here or at H-E-B. The discount lasts through Saturday.

The announcement comes two weeks after Poison singer Bret Michaels revealed he and his band will be headlining Fiesta Oyster Bake as well.

Oyster Bake is a yearly event that benefits students of St. Mary’s University via scholarships and other programs.

The following artists will perform April 20:

Lou Gramm*

Vic Vaga - Rod Stewart tribute show

Roger Creager*

Maddie and Tae

Mario Flores and the Soda Creek Band

Fito Olivares*

La Tropa F

Isabel Marie

Mike Jones*

King Kyle Lee and Gabby Annalyse

Third Root

DJ Ultra Sonic and DJ Robbie Rob

The following artists will perform April 21:

Bret Michaels*

Sean Paul*

Everclear

Cinderella's Tom Keifer

Drowning Pool

Back in Black

Whiskey Bliss

Miss Genafire

Rockwave

Kevin Fowler*

Tucker Beathard

Cory Morrow

Clay Hollis Band

Vanessa Lynn Bird

Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz*

Dezigual

Bidi Bidi Banda

Raulito Navaira y Remedio

Volcan

*Headliners

