Sean Spicer joins country singer, supermodel, NFL and NBA players on 'Dancing with the Stars'

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is among the celebrity contestants announced for the upcoming 2019 season of "Dancing with the Stars."

He will be competing against a supermodel, a Supreme, a Bachelorette and pro athletes from the NFL and NBA. There is also a San Antonio native in the group.

Ally Brooke was born and raised in San Antonio. She was a member of the pop group Fifth Harmony and is soon to release a solo album.

While the professional dancers have also been announced, viewers will have to wait until the season premiere to see how the couples are paired.

The 2019 season kicks off Sept. 16 on KSAT/ABC.

Here is the complete list of celebrities and professional dancers for the 2019 season:

Celebrities



· Lauren Alaina – country music star

· Christie Brinkley – supermodel

· Ally Brooke – pop star

· Hannah Brown – “The Bachelorette”

· Karamo Brown – TV host

· Kate Flannery – TV star

· Ray Lewis – NFL Hall of Famer

· Kel Mitchell – comedian/actor

· Lamar Odom – two-time NBA champion

· Sean Spicer – former White House press secretary

· James Van Der Beek – TV icon

· Mary Wilson – The Supremes



Professional dancers



· Brandon Armstrong

· Lindsay Arnold

· Alan Bersten

· Cheryl Burke

· Witney Carson

· Val Chmerkovskiy

· Sasha Farber

· Jenna Johnson

· Daniella Karagach

· Keo Motsepe

· Peta Murgatroyd

· Pasha Pashkov

· Gleb Savchenko

· Emma Slater

