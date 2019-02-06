SeaWorld offers free season pass to preschoolers, teachers

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - SeaWorld San Antonio is offering free admission for the 2019 season for all Texas preschool children, as well as all active and certified Texas teachers.

Parents can get a preschool pass for children ages 5 and under by registering them online here now through May 31. The Preschool Card allows unlimited admission to SeaWorld through Jan. 5, 2020.

The process is similar for teachers. Certified teachers for pre-K through 12th grade with an active teacher ID, can register online here through May 31.

Both the preschool and teacher passes can be upgraded to include the Aquatica Waterpark for $30.

