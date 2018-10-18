Entertainment

Set your DVRs - here's when ABC's Halloween movies and specials will air

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

Are you a fan of Halloween and all things spooky? Here's when ABC's Halloween specials and Halloween-themed episodes will air on KSAT:

Thursday, Oct. 18

  • 7 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown 
  • 7:30 p.m. - Toy Story OF TERROR!

Friday, Oct. 19

  • 7 p.m. - Fresh Off the Boat – "Workin' the 'Ween"
  • 7:30 p.m. - Speechless – "I-N– INTO THE W-O– WOODS"

Wednesday, Oct. 24

  • 7 p.m. - The Goldbergs – "Mister Knifey-Hands"
  • 7:30 p.m. - American Housewife – "Trust Me"
  • 8 p.m. - Modern Family – "Good Grief"
  • 8:30 p.m. -Single Parents – "Politician, Freemason, Scientist, Humorist and Diplomat, Ben Franklin"

Friday, Oct. 26

  • 7 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown

Sunday, Oct. 28

  • 6 p.m. - America's Funniest Home Videos – "2905" 
  • 7 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars: Juniors – "Halloween Night"

Monday, Oct. 29

  • 7 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars – "Halloween Night" 

Tuesday, Oct. 30

  • 7 p.m. - The Conners – "There Won't Be Blood"
  • 8 p.m. - black-ish – "Scarred for Life" 
  • 8:30 p.m. - Splitting Up Together – "Freaks & Creaks" 

Wednesday, Oct. 31

  • 11:00 p.m. - Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

Week of Oct. 29

  • 3 p.m. - General Hospital

