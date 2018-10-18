Set your DVRs - here's when ABC's Halloween movies and specials will air

Are you a fan of Halloween and all things spooky? Here's when ABC's Halloween specials and Halloween-themed episodes will air on KSAT:
Thursday, Oct. 18
- 7 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
- 7:30 p.m. - Toy Story OF TERROR!
Friday, Oct. 19
- 7 p.m. - Fresh Off the Boat – "Workin' the 'Ween"
- 7:30 p.m. - Speechless – "I-N– INTO THE W-O– WOODS"
Wednesday, Oct. 24
- 7 p.m. - The Goldbergs – "Mister Knifey-Hands"
- 7:30 p.m. - American Housewife – "Trust Me"
- 8 p.m. - Modern Family – "Good Grief"
- 8:30 p.m. -Single Parents – "Politician, Freemason, Scientist, Humorist and Diplomat, Ben Franklin"
Friday, Oct. 26
- 7 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown
Sunday, Oct. 28
- 6 p.m. - America's Funniest Home Videos – "2905"
- 7 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars: Juniors – "Halloween Night"
Monday, Oct. 29
- 7 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars – "Halloween Night"
Tuesday, Oct. 30
- 7 p.m. - The Conners – "There Won't Be Blood"
- 8 p.m. - black-ish – "Scarred for Life"
- 8:30 p.m. - Splitting Up Together – "Freaks & Creaks"
Wednesday, Oct. 31
- 11:00 p.m. - Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Week of Oct. 29
- 3 p.m. - General Hospital
Copyright 2018 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.