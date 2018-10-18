Set your DVRs - here's when ABC's Halloween movies and specials will air

"IT'S THE GREAT PUMPKIN, CHARLIE BROWN" - This full-length version of the classic animated PEANUTS special "Its the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" includes the bonus cartoon, "You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown," featuring the Great Pumpkin,…

Are you a fan of Halloween and all things spooky? Here's when ABC's Halloween specials and Halloween-themed episodes will air on KSAT:

Thursday, Oct. 18

7 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

7:30 p.m. - Toy Story OF TERROR!

Friday, Oct. 19

7 p.m. - Fresh Off the Boat – "Workin' the 'Ween"

7:30 p.m. - Speechless – "I-N– INTO THE W-O– WOODS"

Wednesday, Oct. 24

7 p.m. - The Goldbergs – "Mister Knifey-Hands"

7:30 p.m. - American Housewife – "Trust Me"

8 p.m. - Modern Family – "Good Grief"

8:30 p.m. -Single Parents – "Politician, Freemason, Scientist, Humorist and Diplomat, Ben Franklin"

Friday, Oct. 26

7 p.m. - It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and You're Not Elected, Charlie Brown

Sunday, Oct. 28

6 p.m. - America's Funniest Home Videos – "2905"

7 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars: Juniors – "Halloween Night"

Monday, Oct. 29

7 p.m. - Dancing with the Stars – "Halloween Night"

Tuesday, Oct. 30

7 p.m. - The Conners – "There Won't Be Blood"

8 p.m. - black-ish – "Scarred for Life"

8:30 p.m. - Splitting Up Together – "Freaks & Creaks"

Wednesday, Oct. 31

11:00 p.m. - Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Week of Oct. 29

3 p.m. - General Hospital

Copyright 2018 by KSAT. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.