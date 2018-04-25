Severe weather forces cancellation of tonight's Ford Mariachi Festival

SAN ANTONIO - Severe weather has forced the cancellation of the Ford Mariachi Festival for Wednesday night.

The San Antonio River Walk Twitter account notified followers of the cancelation at 2 p.m., saying all performances were canceled due to weather. The festival is scheduled to resume on Thursday along the

The free Fiesta event features Mariachi bands and Folklorico dancers from local schools and colleges performing on River Walk barges in the downtown area.

Barges randomly stop and play. Each group wears the traditional mariachi costume.

Tonight's performances were scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., according to the website.

Ford Mariachi Festival is canceled for tonight, Wed., April 25 - All performances canceled due to severe weather warning! Hopefully the weather will clear and the event will continue tomorrow, April 26th. Details at https://t.co/W9Nf013tAb pic.twitter.com/cSn4EXxMaY — SanAntonioRiverwalk (@theSARiverWalk) April 25, 2018

