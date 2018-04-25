Entertainment

Severe weather forces cancellation of tonight's Ford Mariachi Festival

Festival scheduled to resume on Thursday

By RJ Marquez - Digital Content Curator

SAN ANTONIO - Severe weather has forced the cancellation of the Ford Mariachi Festival for Wednesday night. 

The San Antonio River Walk Twitter account notified followers of the cancelation at 2 p.m., saying all performances were canceled due to weather. The festival is scheduled to resume on Thursday along the   

More Headlines

The free Fiesta event features Mariachi bands and Folklorico dancers from local schools and colleges performing on River Walk barges in the downtown area.

Barges randomly stop and play. Each group wears the traditional mariachi costume.

Tonight's performances were scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m., according to the website.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.