Shatner, toddlers, Texans top things to do in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There is plenty of fun to be had this weekend as a legendary actor and members of the Houston Texans visit the Alamo City.

Here are details about the events going on this weekend.

William Shatner: The legendary actor will be at the Tobin Center, where a screening of "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" will first be shown and then Shatner will address the audience and answer questions. VIP meet and greet tickets are sold out but tickets to attend are still available. The screening starts at 7:30 p.m.

Flamenco in the Park: Dance company Pure Flamenco, from Spain, will be at Pearl Park on Friday evening at 7:30. This event is free and open to the public.

Miller Lite's Conciertos Originales: This concert series is taking place Friday at the Aztec Theatre starting at 7 p.m. Popular Mexican band El Recodo will be performing. The concert is free, but is first come, first served, and you must be at least 21 to attend.

Houston Texans in San Antonio: D.J. Reader and Brennan Scarlett, of the Texans, will be signing autographs at the Academy Sports & Outdoors at 7903 South IH 35. Toro the mascot will also be there, and there is a chance to win game tickets as well.

The Toddler Games: This event will take place at Rosedale Park and is for children ages 2 to 5. The kids will compete in several different types of age-appropriate games. You can register online to participate. The Toddler Games begin at 8 a.m.

Madagascar A Musical Adventure: This fun, family-friendly show will be at the Majestic Theatre Friday through Sunday. Tickets range from $25 to $35 dollars.

Felipe Esparza: This comedian will be at the Tobin Center on Saturday night for two shows. The 8 p.m. is show is nearly sold out, and due to popular demand, a second show has been added at 10 p.m. Ticket prices are $33.50 and $53.50.

Toy Fest: This free event is taking place Saturday at the Wonderland of the Americas starting at 10 a.m. The event will feature 30 vendors of art, toys and collectibles from the past. You are encouraged to wear you best pajamas or '80s cosplay costume for a chance to win prizes.

