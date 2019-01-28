Singer-songwriter John Mayer to perform in SA on Sept. 7

SAN ANTONIO - Singer/songwriter John Mayer has announced that he will perform in San Antonio at the AT&T Center as part of his 2019 World Tour.

The performance will take place Saturday, Sept. 7 and tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 1 at noon.

A press release said Mayer’s 2019 World Tour begins in March in New Zealand and Australia and then will head to Asia through April.

Mayer will start the North American part of the tour in Albany, New York on July 19 before traveling through the East Coast. He will finish his tour with three performances in California.

Mayer is also scheduled to perform in Dallas on Thursday, Sept. 5 and in Houston on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Known for such hits as “Daughters,” “Waiting on the World to Change,” and “Your Body Is a Wonderland,” the concerts are said to feature two sets of music spanning his entire recording career.

Mayer has won seven Grammy Awards and has earned a record seven U.S. #1 hits on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and 25 entries on the Hot Rock Songs chart, the most for any solo artist, the press release said.

