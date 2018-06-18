'Sky Walker' artist Miguel to perform at Majestic Theatre

CENTURY CITY, CA - JULY 15: Singer-songwriter Miguel performs onstage at the Annenberg Foundation and KCRW's Sound In Focus Concert at Annenberg Space For Photography on July 15, 2017 in Century City, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty…

SAN ANTONIO - Grammy award-winning artist Miguel will stop in the Alamo City in September as part of the "Ascension Tour" and tickets to the San Antonio performance will go on sale Friday.

Miguel, who recently released his fourth studio album "War & Leisure," is set to perform at the Majestic Theater on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m.

Tickets to the show will go on sale on ticketmaster.com at 11 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at the Majestic Theatre Box Office.

Tickets start at $49.50 and go up to $99.50.

Miguel performed "Remember Me" from the Pixar film "Coco" at the 2018 Academy Awards. His most recent hit song, "Sky Walker," peaked at 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.