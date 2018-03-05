Slayer to show San Antonio no mercy on final world tour

SAN ANTONIO - Slayer is going on one final world tour and the war ensemble is making a stop in San Antonio.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. with limited onstage, meet-and-greet packages available.

Slayer will "rain blood" at the Freeman Coliseum on Aug. 15 with Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death.

“We were blown away by the speed of sales for the final run. Thirty-six years later and Slayer is bigger than ever before,” said Rick Franks, president of touring for Live Nation.

The other Texas tour stops for Slayer are already sold out so you might want to set an alarm on your phone for Friday when tickets go on sale.

Hell awaits.

