Snow, SA Commanders and Rodeo on radar this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - The rodeo continues and a snowy event is scheduled in Universal City this weekend.

Here's a look at events taking place Friday through Sunday:

Valentine's Super Love Jam: This concert featuring Melvin Riley, The Jets and The Chilites will take place on Friday at the Alamodome. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

LeAnn Rimes: The country singer will perform at Gruene Hall all weekend long. Tickets for Friday and Saturday's show are sold out, but there are tickets still available for Sunday's show.

Pop Con: This fun event will take place at Central Library on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. There will be artists, authors, anime, gaming and a cosplay contest taking place. This is free to attend.

Snowfest: This popular event returns on Saturday at the Universal City Park. It starts at 3 p.m. There will be plenty of snow to slide in, as well as food entertainment and shopping. It is $10 for kids and $5 for adults. Admission does include unlimited rides on all carnival rides and attractions.

San Antonio Commanders: The team is back in action this Sunday. They will take on the Orlando Apollos at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available.

El Mardi Gras 2019: This free event take place at the Paper Tiger on Sunday at 1 p.m. There will be food, live music, vendors and local artists. General admission is free or you can buy a VIP ticket for $75.

