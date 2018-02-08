Spice Girls reunion tour officially happening

After years of will they or won’t they, -- it's for sure -- the Spice Girls are going on tour.

Multiple sources report that the tour will most likely kick off at the end of the summer in the United Kingdom before coming to the U.S.

The girls won’t be getting paid equally for their reunion tour, according to TMZ.

Victoria Beckham posted a photo of the five members of the girl group to her Instagram Saturday.

The girls also met with former manager Simon Fuller Saturday, which added fuel to the now-confirmed reunion rumors.

For anyone not up to speed on the Spice Girls, the British pop group, which originally got together in 1994, consists of five members:

Victoria Beckham - Posh Spice

Melanie Brow - Scary Spice

Geri Halliwell - Ginger Spice

Emma Bunton - Baby Spice

Melanie Chisholm - Sporty Spice

People of the world, spice up your life.

