What do you do when the first round of playoffs coincides with Fiesta? You show 'em your shoes!

The Spurs showed off some playoff kicks on Instagram Friday. There are seven pairs of sneakers, all of them in Fiesta colors.

Playoff kicks. | #GoSpursGo A post shared by San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) on Apr 13, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

