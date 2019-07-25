Spurs Sneaker Jam event back for third year

SAN ANTONIO - The Spurs annual event for sneaker heads is back for a third year.

Spurs Sneaker Jam is scheduled for Sept. 15 at the AT&T Center. The event showcases the latest trends in kicks from local vendors and custom sneaker designers. There will be giveaways, raffle prizes and photo opportunities with Spurs memorabilia.

An unnamed Spurs player is scheduled to make an appearance. There will also be a live music performance from local artist Carlton Zeus.

Doors open at noon and the first 300 attendees will receive an event T-shirt.

Ticket prices start range from $15 to $25, which also includes a ticket to a Spurs regular-season home game this fall.

Tickets can be purchased at spurs.com/sneakerjam or at the AT&T Center. Free parking is available.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.