Aaron Lewis sets SA concert date, months after telling crowd he doesn't 'speak Spanish'

SAN ANTONIO - Country music performer and ex-Staind front man Aaron Lewis has set a San Antonio concert date, months after he told a crowd in South Texas he doesn’t “speak Spanish” before he walked off the stage.

Floore’s Country Store announced on its social media accounts that Lewis is scheduled to perform on Aug. 16 and tickets go on sale on Friday.

Lewis got national attention in February when he abruptly left the stage during a concert at the Pharr Events Center in South Texas.

Lewis had asked the crowd to quiet down so he could perform an acoustic song during his encore performance.

The crowd appeared to quiet down, but someone told Lewis to ask the crowd to be quiet in Spanish.

Lewis responded, “I’m sorry, I don’t know how to speak Spanish. I’m American.”

The incident was posted on TMZ and shared across social media and online.

Gary Rodriguez, director of the Pharr Events Center, told KSAT at the time that the incident was overblown and Lewis did not walk off stage mid-set.

Fans posted some of their displeasure with Lewis on social media, but Rodriguez said, at the time, there were never any requests for refunds and Lewis stayed afterward, and signed autographs for fans.

On the John T. Floore’s Country Store Facebook page, many users appeared to be more than happy Lewis was performing in concert.

A few commented by saying they would not go or they hoped he would not walk off stage.

