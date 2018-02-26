Stinson Municipal Airport to show 3 aviation-themed movies

SAN ANTONIO - Stinson Municipal Airport is offering a second season of Slab Cinema and this time will show some of the most popular aviation-themed movies ever produced.

The movies are family friendly and free of charge.

"The Right Stuff", rated PG, will be show on Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m. and is the story of the original Mercury 7 astronauts and their macho approach to the space program. By focusing on the lives of John Glen (Ed Harris) and Alan Shepard (Scott Glenn), the film recounts the dangers and frustrations experienced by those involved with NASA’s earlier achievements. It also depicts their family lives and the personal crisis they endured during the era of great political turmoil and technological innovation.

RELATED: Stinson Airport turns into movie theater

RELATED: Stinson Airport getting new air traffic control tower

"The High and Mighty" (not rated) can be seen on Friday, April 13 at 8 p.m. and stars John Wayne as Dan Roman, a veteran pilot haunted by a tragic past. Now relegated to second-in-command cockpit assignments, he finds himself scheduled on a routine Honolulu-to-San Francisco flight – one that takes a terrifying suspense-building turn when disaster strikes high above the Pacific Ocean at the point of no return.

"The Aviator" (PG-13) will conclude the series on Friday, May 4 at 8 p.m. and is about billionaire and aviation tycoon Howard Hughes. (Leonardo DiCaprio) Hughes is a successful public figure, a director of big-budget Hollywood films such as “Hell’s Angels,” and the passionate love of Hollywood leading ladies Katherine Hepburn (Cate Blanchett) and Ava Gardner (Kate Beckinsale), as well as an aviation pioneer who helps build TWA into a major airline. In private, Hughes however remains tormented, suffering from paralyzing phobias and depression.

Big Bib BBQ restaurant will provide food during the movies and concessions will be available for purchase.

The movies will be shown at the Stinson Terminal located at 8535 Mission Road. In case of inclement weather, the movies will be shown in the terminal.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.