Superhero pose: Wonder Woman Gal Gadot visits kids' hospital

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Movie star Gal Gadot surprised children at a Virginia hospital with a superpowered superhero moment: She visited them wearing her iconic Amazonian armor costume from the popular “Wonder Woman” film.

Gadot doled out hugs, kisses, and autographs Friday at Inova Children’s Hospital in northern Virginia. She posed for photos with patients and staffers, and those started popping up on social media over the weekend.

One mom, Kelly Sahady of Sterling, posted photos of Gadot holding her 7-month-old daughter and giving her a kiss. Sahady tells WUSA-TV her daughter, Karalyne, is fighting an aggressive form of pediatric cancer called acute myeloid leukemia. She says meeting Gadot was a fun break.

Crews have been shooting “Wonder Woman 1984” in the Washington region in recent weeks.

