Survey finds more than a quarter of people think Santa should be female or gender neutral

A logo design software company wanted to know what Santa would look like if he were rebranded for today. GraphicsSprings surveyed 400 people for suggestions. Those suggestions were then voted on by 4,000 respondents from the U.K. and U.S.

Twenty-nine percent of responders said Santa should be rebranded as either female or gender neutral.

Fourteen percent thought he should travel in a flying car. Another 10 percent said he should travel in an electric car, while 9 percent thought he should ride a hoverboard.

Nearly 17 percent thought he should use Amazon Prime.

Graphic courtesy GraphicsSprings.com

You can see the full Santa survey results here.



