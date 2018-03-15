Tejano singer Joe Lopez to be released from prison Thursday

HUNTSVILLE - After 11 years behind bars, Tejano singer Joe Lopez will be released from a Huntsville prison Thursday.

Lopez was sentenced in 2006 to 32 years in prison in Cameron County for raping his niece.

On Jan. 26, the Texas Pardons and Parole Board granted parole for the 67-year-old Lopez after he completed a nine-month sex offender education program.

According to the Brownsville Herald, Lopez's release has several conditions: he will undergo supervised parole through Oct. 31, 2026; he must not have contact with his niece or enter Harris County, where she lives; and he will have to register as a sex offender.

