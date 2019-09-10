Texas Monthly hires taco editor

Copyright (c) 2018 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SAN ANTONIO - On Taco Tuesday, Texas Monthly announced the hiring of a new position: taco editor.

The unique position will be filled by José R. Ralat, who will "cover all tihngs taco, from reviews and trends to Tex-Mex traditions and profiles of the people behind the food," the Austin-based magazine wrote on Twitter.

For his part, Ralat — the blogger behind Taco Trail and currently at Cowboys and Indians magazine in Dallas — said it's a "dream and an honor." The fact-checkers say that's a true statement.

One of the Monthly's writers, The Texanist, tweeted that Ralat will be the "world's first taco editor! How about that?"

Ralat, who has written for Texas Monthly before and has a forthcoming book from UT Press called American Tacos, will join the magazine's barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn. Vaughn was hired in 2013 as the country's first smoked-meat editor.

"José is one of the foremost experts on tacos in the state and the country,” Kathy Blackwell, the magazine's executive editor, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him join our growing editorial team, and to share with our readers his wealth of knowledge about the amazing variety of foods that can be tucked into a tortilla.”

I'm so excited to share the news that I'm joining @TexasMonthly as its first taco editor. Gahh! It's a dream and an honor. But I'm just one of several excellent new hires. https://t.co/fMAaeSl1iI — José R. Ralat (@TacoTrail) September 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.