Texas Pink Floyd show to give fans one-of-a-kind experience to relive classic moments

SAN ANTONIO - Fans of classic rock are in for a treat this weekend as the Tobin Center gets ready to host Texas Pink Floyd.

The one-of-a-kind audio and visual experience kicks off Sunday.

Although the show will feature two former Pink Floyd members, there will be a lot of local talent on stage.

"Many musicians are local, playing in bands here locally for a while, all different types of music," said Dexter Haskins, vocalist for Texas Pink Floyd. "We have country people. We have people that play rock, people that play Tejano, but it all comes together because Pink Floyd's music sort of encompasses all sorts of styles."

The show is a production that's been in the works for more than two years.

"It takes time to get all the moving pieces together — laser production, light show and video," Haskins said.

Texas Pink Floyd creator Adriel Ramirez said the band started working on the production to give fans a chance to relive classic moments.

"I'm very excited, because I believe we were extremely blessed that we have two alumni Pink Floyd members from the 'Delicate Sound of Thunder' and 'Momentary Lapse of Reason,'" Ramirez said.

"The outpouring of support from the town has been great," Haskins said. "San Antonio is a big rock 'n' roll city. It's been that way for years. Classic rock is huge in San Antonio. Pink Floyd is a great classic rock band."

You can catch Texas Pink Floyd live at the Tobin Center at 8 p.m. Sunday. Doors open at 7 p.m.

