Best attractions at Celebrity Fan Fest

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's premier comic convention is bringing some of Hollywood's biggest stars and most iconic vehicles.

Celebrity Fan Fest offers a chance for Hollywood fans from the Alamo City to get up close and personal with their favorite superheroes, actors, artists and more.

Perhaps one of the most exciting attractions for fans is at the Cars and Stars exhibit where you can snap a selfie inside cars such as the 1966 Batmobile, The Munster Koack, Scoobie Doo's Mystery Machine and even a Transformer.

Joe Fiduccia says he's a big fan Optimus Prime for the the autobot franchise. He took his love for the transformer a step further and created the most accurate replica of the blue Peterbilt truck.

"It's actually a truck that was built with a lot of help from a lot of people, all to inspire my son (to) never be afraid to pursue his dreams when he's old enough," Fiduccia said. "Optimus was my impossible dream."

It's also a dream come true for the fans as the truck is almost identical to the original.

"I did it all from pictures. I got legal permission from Hasbro," Fiduccia said.

Although worth a lot of money, Fiduccia does allow fans to sit inside Optimus Prime, "because of how many fans get all giddy when they see it. They turn into little kids."

Next to Optimus Prime, visitors will also get to see one of the most recognized autobots, Bumblebee. The yellow Transformer is owned by San Antonio native Anna Theresa Vega. Vega says she made the replica to bring joy to others.

"I had a friend who has little boys who are autistic. And they started yelling bumble bee and so that just kind of implanted that idea in my head," Vega said.

Fans will be able to snap a picture next to Bumblebee as well as meet and take photos with celebrities and check out artists, vendors, celebrity car exhibits and more.

