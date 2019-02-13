The first teaser trailer for 'Frozen 2' is here

Just when you thought "Let It Go" was no longer stuck in your head, Disney wrangles you (and your children) back with the first teaser trailer for "Frozen 2," and it looks pretty incredible.

Our favorite ice queen is back, and it looks like she isn't spending her time in Arendelle anymore.

The teaser trailer doesn't give much context to the plot of the highly-anticipated sequel, but we did get to see Queen Elsa trying to attempt to walk on water and move past giant waves, as well as some familiar faces, like Princess Anna, Olaf and Kristoff.

Co-director Jennifer Lee told Variety that the sequel would still focus on Elsa and Anna, but they expand their world outside of Arendelle. How fun does that sound?

"Frozen 2" officially hits theaters around this upcoming Thanksgiving, on Nov. 22.

