The scoop on National Vanilla Ice Cream Day

SAN ANTONIO - Monday may possibly be the hottest day of the year and is perfect for some vanilla ice cream.

July 23 is also known as National Vanilla Ice Cream Day.

Vanilla is one of the most popular ice cream flavors.

According to nationaldaycalendar.com, it is believed that Thomas Jefferson discovered the flavor during a visit to France, then he introduced it to the United States.

There is even a handwritten copy of a vanilla ice cream recipe Jefferson wrote that is housed in the Library of Congress.

If you can't have vanilla ice cream Monday, no worries -- Wednesday is National Hot Fudge Sundae Day!



In North America the most common use of vanilla flavoring is for producing Vanilla Ice Cream- We bring #VanillaIceCreamDay to your attention with recipes for your homemade celebrations. Join us! https://t.co/qHGew9RKOe pic.twitter.com/F0fS8whCLm — NationalDayCalendar (@NationalDayCal) July 23, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.