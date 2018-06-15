This sarcastic 'Wheel of Fortune' Twitter account is much better than the real thing

A Twitter account that gives all the wrong solutions to "Wheel of Fortune" puzzles is getting it all right with Twitter users.

That's because the fake answers are way more funny than the real ones.

The "Wheel of Fortune Answers" account was created just this month, but it already has more than 100,000 followers.

Here are some of our favorite puzzle solutions:

AN AURA OF MANGE pic.twitter.com/UdrRfB2sNF — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 10, 2018

BOX OF CONDOMS pic.twitter.com/6t3RGzX6Kw — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018

FERAL RODEO pic.twitter.com/khYL2cO3nz — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018

REVERSIBLE GRAVEYARDS pic.twitter.com/yEfXMMU0nw — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 8, 2018

THE MOUTH OF JANICE pic.twitter.com/ZvqhnGgfVD — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 7, 2018

HAVING A CANDY pic.twitter.com/zKwFGx1lyA — Wheel Of Fortune Answers (@wofanswers) June 6, 2018

