Thunder From Down Under coming to Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonians can catch Australia's hottest export in action in July when the Thunder From Down Under comes to the Alamo City.

The group will stop July 7 at 7 p.m. at the Aztec Theater.

Tickets to the event start at $20 and are still available. The show is limited to those 18 years or older. Attendees must present a valid ID.

The men will put on a performance "showing off chiseled bodies, seductive dance routines, cheeky humor and boy-next-door charm that you won't be able to resist."

The San Antonio stop is one of four Texas dates. The group will also visit Houston, Dallas and Pharr, according to the tour schedule.

