Tickets on sale for 'The Kid Kraddick Morning Show Big Summer Blast'

SAN ANTONIO - "The Kidd Kraddick Morning Show's Big Summer Blast" is coming Aug. 16 to the AT&T Center with the latest up-and-coming pop and hip-hop stars.

This year's lineup features Bryce Vine, Ally Brooke, Bazzi and Why Don’t We.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com and by calling 800-745-3000.

An exclusive presale for RBFCU members begins Thursday at 10 a.m. and ends 10 p.m. the same day. To access the presale code, visit 961now.com.

San Antonio native Ally Brooke released “Low Key,” featuring Tyga, her first single from her upcoming album, a news release said.

Bazzi made his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his single “Mine," which climbed as high as No. 1. He received an MTV Video Music Award nod for best new artist in 2018, a news release said.

Pop group Why Don’t We has produced hit songs like “Unbelievable” and “I Don’t Belong In This Club," featuring Macklemore, according to a news release.

Rapper Bryce Vine has had a successful career with online hits “Sour Patch Kids” and “Guilty Pleasure," a news release said.

