Too soon or perfect timing? Hallmark Channel premieres new Christmas movie this weekend

It's not even Halloween, but 'tis the season for a cheesy Christmas love story.

The Hallmark Channel is now in full-time holiday mode. The network started its two-month marathon of movies from Christmas past on Friday.

Hallmark will debut its first new Christmas movie of the year this weekend. "Christmas at Pemberley Manor," a modern-day nod to "Pride and Prejudice," will air Saturday night.

It's the first of 22 new holiday movie premieres that will be sprinkled into the movie lineup between now and the end of the year.

And if movies aren't enough to get you in the holiday mood, SiriusXM will debut its Hallmark Channel Radio channel on Nov. 1. The channel will feature Christmas music and will be voiced by Hallmark Channel star Candace Cameron-Bure.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.