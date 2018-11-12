'Toy Story 4' teaser trailer is out and there is a new character

We're getting our first look at the much-anticipated "Toy Story 4" movie. It's set to be released next June and stars the usual cast with the addition of a new character named "Forky."

This is how Disney-Pixar describes the movie's plot:

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”) and produced by Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”) and Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”), Disney•Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

Watch the trailer here:

