SAN ANTONIO - The trailer for the new "Ocean’s 8" movie has been released, and it’s already trending on YouTube.

The all-female cast stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

WATCH: Disney releases trailer for 'Incredibles 2'

The movie is set to release June 8.

Watch the trailer below:

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.