Treat your mom to free 'Mums the Word' event at San Pedro Creek Culture Park Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something original to do with your mom on Mother's Day weekend? The San Pedro Creek Culture Park is hosting a free event Saturday called "Mums the Word."
Mariachis will stroll the newly opened linear park. Moms will be treated to coffee, pastries and floral giveaways.
More Headlines
There will also be a pop-up photo booth by the creek.
RELATED: San Pedro Creek Park officially opens to public
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is being put on by San Pedro Creek Arts, a program of the San Antonio River Authority.
You can get more information about future programming here.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.