Treat your mom to free 'Mums the Word' event at San Pedro Creek Culture Park Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Looking for something original to do with your mom on Mother's Day weekend? The San Pedro Creek Culture Park is hosting a free event Saturday called "Mums the Word."

Mariachis will stroll the newly opened linear park. Moms will be treated to coffee, pastries and floral giveaways.

There will also be a pop-up photo booth by the creek.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and is being put on by San Pedro Creek Arts, a program of the San Antonio River Authority.

