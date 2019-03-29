Turn back time with Cher during her 'Here We Go Again' tour stop in SA

SAN ANTONIO - Legendary entertainer Cher is adding a San Antonio tour date to her roster for the "Here We Go Again" tour.

Cher will perform at the AT&T Center Dec. 17 and tickets for the show go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m.

Nile Rodgers and CHIC will join Cher for special guest performances.

Tickets can be purchased at ATTCenter.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets on Tuesday at 10 a.m. through Thursday at 10 p.m. Details for the presale can be found here.

Cher will also be singing in Houston at the Toyota Center on Dec. 15 and in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Dec. 19, if one performance isn't enough.

