Twitter hilariously trolls Fergie's national anthem performance

SAN ANTONIO - In case you haven’t heard yet, Fergie sang the national anthem at Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and it left some people in tears — of laughter.

The singer tried to throw her own flavor to the song but if you watch the video it looks like she’s struggling a bit with those high notes.

Fergie gets a LOT of side-eye when the camera pans out to the basketball players and some celebrities, including Jimmy Kimmel.

Read more on Fergie's confusing anthem here

Naturally, Twitter did its thing and started trolling her rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

If you haven’t watched Fergie’s performance yet -- and want to ignore all the signs why you shouldn’t -- it’s at the bottom of the article.

Check it out:

I’ve seen the national anthem performed hundreds of times but never in the key of “Happy Birthday Mr. President” congrats @Fergie 🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 19, 2018

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem... pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

Everyone keeps playing Fergie for the others who haven’t heard it yet. pic.twitter.com/sWjGOW9Uf1 — Ellie Holmes (@ellierosetx) February 19, 2018

What Fergie felt last night singing the National Anthem #FergieNationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/3Q9Y71gkPL — ✭ 😎 Petty Pendergrass 😎 ✭ (@SoopaMannieB) February 19, 2018

My reaction to Fergie pic.twitter.com/qp8QffH4Ka — Bryson Aperwhite (@brealnotfake) February 19, 2018

Fergie's national anthem finished 30 minutes ago and I still haven't recovered. A part of me will never be the same. — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 19, 2018

