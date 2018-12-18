Twitter users at odds asking,' What do you call the end of a loaf of bread?'

It started out innocently enough. English actor Stephen Mangan posted a witty reply to a comedian's tweet about making toast from the ends of a loaf of bread.

Mangan replied that he uses the end of the loaf.

"This quiet and selfless act of heroism goes completely unnoticed," he posted.

But that comment did not go unnoticed. In fact, it got a rise out of people with thousands of Twitter users responding. Many weighed in on the debate about whether the ends are edible, and many others sparked a new debate by asking, "what exactly do you call those ends?"

Mangan said he calls it the "heel" of the bread. Some insisted the ends are most definitely just called "crust." Other name options include the "butts" of the bread and simply "the end."

So the end slice of a loaf is (according to you weirdos) - the knobby, knobby end, knob end, nobbly, knobbler, norbert, doormat, topper, nut end, noggie, noggin, ender, crust, butt, outsider, tush, doorstep, bumper, healie, nub, bum, bum end, knocker [all wrong] or heel [correct] — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) December 11, 2018

If anyone’s looking for over 2000 tweets about what the end slices on a loaf are called (they are called heels) have a look at my timeline. — Stephen Mangan (@StephenMangan) December 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.