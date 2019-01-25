Ultimate tailgating party and BBQ cook-off taking place this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Concerts, barbecue and tailgating are on tap this weekend here in San Antonio.

Here's a list of events taking place Friday through Sunday.

Disturbed: This rock band, along with Three Days Grace, will be at the Alamodome on Friday. The show starts at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are still available.

A$AP Rocky: The rapper will bring his winter tour to the Freeman Coliseum Friday. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Aaron Lewis: The former rock now country singer will be at the Majestic Theatre on Friday. The show starts at 8:00 p.m., and only a few tickets are left for this concert.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo BBQ Cookoff: This championship event takes place on Friday and Saturday. The event this year has moved to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo On the Salado, which is located at 1723 Creekview Dr. Tickets are $15.

Titans of Tailgate: Chef Jason Dady is bringing the top chefs in the nation and San Antonio to compete in this ultimate tailgating event. This event will take place Sunday at Sunken Garden Theater starting at 1 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include all you can eat and drink. Proceeds benefit San Antonio High Schools.

Los Lonely Boys & Los Lobos: The two bands will be at the Aztec Theatre this Sunday. The show starts at 8 p.m., and tickets are still available.

Paul Rodriguez: The comedian returns to the Alamo City for shows at the Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. There are shows scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are still available for all shows.

Kerrville Renaissance Festival: For the next two weekends this festival will take place. There will be entertainment, crafts, food, music and so much more fun for the whole family. Tickets at the gate are $14.95 for adults and $9.95 for kids.

