Video appears to show rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine order $30k hit on Chief Keef's cousin, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES - Newly released video appears to show rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, who is currently behind bars at a federal facility on suspicion of racketeering, ordering a hit on fellow rapper Chief Keef's cousin, Tadoe, according to TMZ.

The video was recorded in May, several days before an unknown shooter fired several rounds at Chief Keef, whose real name is Keith Farrelle Cozart, in Times Square.

Chief Keef was at the W Hotel at the time of the shooting and was unharmed.

New York City police officials looked into Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, in June to determine if he played a roll in the would-be hit, according to TMZ.

Tekashi 6ix9ine can be heard asking Tadoe if he would be at Keef's hotel at the end of the video.

He is also heard in the video bragging to his friends about putting a $30,000 hit on Tadoe after the call ends.

