Entertainment

Selena fans upset after tribute performance

Chris Perez joined The Emotions on stage during Fiesta Fiesta

By Erica Hernandez - Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO - It isn't always easy to get in front of a crowd and perform, but Thursday night during Fiesta Fiesta, the singer for The Emotions seemed to not know any of the words of the Selena songs she was singing.

Selena's widow, Chris Perez, was a special guest and joined The Emotions on stage to perform several of Selena's biggest hits.

The singer for The Emotions was seen reading the lyrics off a tablet, and then mumbling through the words.

The performance upset some Selena fans as they posted on our KSAT social media pages.

What do you think? Was this the worst Selena tribute ever?

 

