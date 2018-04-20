Selena fans upset after tribute performance

SAN ANTONIO - It isn't always easy to get in front of a crowd and perform, but Thursday night during Fiesta Fiesta, the singer for The Emotions seemed to not know any of the words of the Selena songs she was singing.

Selena's widow, Chris Perez, was a special guest and joined The Emotions on stage to perform several of Selena's biggest hits.

The singer for The Emotions was seen reading the lyrics off a tablet, and then mumbling through the words.

The performance upset some Selena fans as they posted on our KSAT social media pages.

What do you think? Was this the worst Selena tribute ever?

You could pick out any single person out of that crowd and they would know every word to any Selena song WITHOUT reading the lyrics. 🙄 #ksatFiesta #justsaying — Yvette Benavides (@Bvds030303) April 20, 2018

#fiesta how dare you guys use this chick singing #selena music and murdering it. She was making up words along the way, very disrespectful and disappointing! Two thumbs down!!! — Carlos (@FrknMxirican) April 20, 2018

