WATCH: Singer Wisin gets medical attention after fall during San Antonio concert

SAN ANTONIO - One half of the popular reggeaton duo Wisin & Yandel suffered a bad fall during a concert over the weekend in San Antonio.

Wisin fell off the stage at the AT&T Center during the pair’s last song of their performance on Saturday night.

Several fans in the attendance captured the fall on their phones and posted videos to social media.

Wisin later posted a photo of himself on Instagram receiving medical treatment at the AT&T Center.

He wrote that he was not seriously injured and he would continue on to the duo’s next stop in Laredo.

Wisin also thanked fans in San Antonio and those that reached out to him after his fall.

He also posted a photo of him and Yandel with Spurs jerseys, and wrote that he had a great time in the Alamo City.

