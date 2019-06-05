WATCH: Singer Wisin gets medical attention after fall during San Antonio concert

SAN ANTONIO - One half of the popular reggeaton duo Wisin & Yandel suffered a bad fall during a concert over the weekend in San Antonio.
Wisin fell off the stage at the AT&T Center during the pair’s last song of their performance on Saturday night.
Several fans in the attendance captured the fall on their phones and posted videos to social media.
Bruh last night I thought they were just exciting the stage this way but it turns out Wisin fell. 😭😭 #WisinyYandel #ComoAntesTour #wisincaida #SanAntonio @wisinyyandel pic.twitter.com/OvyvZjTjTw — Aniboo 🌙 (@AniFreakinLu) June 2, 2019
Wisin, Se Muriooooooooooooo pic.twitter.com/AjJ6QwLBgN — Y.E.Y.O™ (@YEYOPR_) June 2, 2019
Wisin later posted a photo of himself on Instagram receiving medical treatment at the AT&T Center.
He wrote that he was not seriously injured and he would continue on to the duo’s next stop in Laredo.
Wisin also thanked fans in San Antonio and those that reached out to him after his fall.
He also posted a photo of him and Yandel with Spurs jerseys, and wrote that he had a great time in the Alamo City.
A veces hay situaciones que no están en nuestras manos. Gracias a Dios no pasó a mayores. Quedan unas pequeñas heridas de guerra pero como siempre nos levantamos y seguimos. Prepárate LAREDO que ahí estaremos mañana con todos los poderes. Gracias a todos los fans de San Antonio. Espero que se hayan disfrutado el show. Aprovecho para agradecerle a todos los colegas y fans que me han llamado o escrito preguntando por la caída. Adolorido pero feliz de contar con todos ustedes ❤️ 🐯 @wisinyyandel #comoantestourusa
