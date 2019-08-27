Watch the first 9 minutes of ABC's new conspiracy thriller 'Emergence' before it airs

ABC has released the first 9 minutes of its new conspiracy thriller "Emergence."

This is how the show is described by ABC:

A character-driven genre thriller, Emergence is about a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child's identity is at the center of it all.

Cast: Allison Tolman as Jo, Alexa Swinton as Piper, Owain Yeoman as Benny, Ashley Aufderheide as Bree, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris, Zabryna Guevara as Abby with Donald Faison as Alex and Clancy Brown as Ed.

"Emergence" premieres Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 10/9c on KSAT 12.

Watch the first 9 minutes:

