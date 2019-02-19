We bet you'll be hitting up James Avery when you see this piñata charm

You gotta give it to them: James Avery knows what people in South Texas love.

From bluebonnets to boots, the popular jewelry company makes charms representing many Texas favorites, including sweet tea and Whataburger cups. And now the company has done it again with a new piñata charm, unveiled just in time for Fiesta!

The burro charm is made of sterling silver and colorful enamel and sells for $90.

What's next? We have a few suggestions. How about a cascarón charm or even a Big Red one.

Tell us in the comments what iconic Texan thing would you like to see made into a James Avery charm?

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.