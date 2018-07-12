Weekend Wrap: Country music, Frida Fest, Harlem Globetrotters

SAN ANTONIO - There's a busy weekend ahead as a big national convention comes to town and several concerts take place.

Here's a list of events taking place in San Antonio.

Reckless Kelly: Gruene Hall on Friday and Saturday night

NAACP 109th Annual Convention: July 14 - July 18 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

21st Annual Spaghetti Dinner: Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last

Frida Fest 2018: Saturday and Sunday at Wonderland of the Americas

Harlem Globetrotters: Saturday at the AT&T Center

Dachsund Races: Saturday at Krause's Cafe in New Braunfels

Billy Currington: Saturday at Whitewater Amphitheatre in New Braunfels

Gary Allan: Saturday Floore's Country Store in Helotes

Lone Star Bash: Sunday at Sunset Station

Soul Food Festival: Friday and Saturday at La Villita

