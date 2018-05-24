Weekend Wrap: Dinosaurs, Texas Salsa Festival, Taco Truck Throwdown take place this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - Many will have an extended weekend for Memorial Day, and if you don't have plans to go out of town, there is plenty going on across the city to keep you busy.

Josh Turner - The country music singer will be performing Friday at Cowboys Dance Hall. Doors open at 7 p.m. Only general admission tickets are available.

Piñatapalooza - This family friendly interactive art show will take place at Travis Park on Friday. This is a free event that will feature a raffle for all displayed piñatas, live piñata smashing, mariachi performances and food trucks. There will also be a movie screening of "Nacho Libre." This event starts at 6 p.m.

Texas Salsa Festival - It will not only be hot at this event temperature wise -- the staples will also be spicy. On Saturday the Second Annual Texas Salsa Festival returns to San Antonio. This event will take place at Hemisfair Plaza from noon to 8 p.m. Not only will you get to sample salsas from across the state, but you will also get to vote for your favorite. The Texas Salsa Fest is an all ages, free event.

Zoorassic Park - This summer, the San Antonio Zoo will transform into Zoorassic Park. More than a dozen dinosaurs can be found around the zoo. A full-size T-Rex will also be on display. This event starts May 26 and runs until Aug. 26.

Predators vs. Prey: Dinosaurs on the Land Before Texas - Life-sized animatronic dinosaurs are roaming the Witte Museum this summer. The dinosaurs featured are species that roamed around Texas millions of years ago. There is plenty of immersive interaction for the whole family. This exhibit opens Sunday and goes on until Sept. 3.

Taco Truck Throwdown - This is the eighth year for this event, which will take place Sunday at VFW Post 76. Over 20 taco and food trucks will be competing in three categories to see who has the best tacos in the city. This event runs from noon through 8 p.m.

Depeche Mode - The Global Spirit tour stops at the AT&T Center on Sunday. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available.

East Side Food Truck Festival - Some of the best food trucks in the city will be at this festival Saturday. Not only will there be plenty to eat, but live entertainment and a kids zone will be available as well. This event will be at Wheatley Heights Sports Complex. Ticket prices range from $5 to $15.

Cody Johnson - This country singer will be at Whitewater Amphitheater on Saturday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are still available.

