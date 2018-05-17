Weekend Wrap: Wrestling, Disney on Ice, Tejano Conjunto Festival taking place this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There is a lot going on this weekend and something for everyone in the family. Here's a list of events taking place this weekend.

Disney on Ice: Mickey and Minnie and friends return to the Alamodome for "Dare to Dream." Shows run all weekend long, and tickets are still available. Do not forget about the Alamodome's clear bag policy.

Culinaria Wine & Food Festival: It's a weekend of food events that will leave you full. All events take place at La Cantera Resort and Spa. Tickets are still available for all events.

Tejano Cunjunto Festival: Dozens of bands will be performing at the 37th Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival, which takes place at Rosedale Park on Friday through Sunday. Tickets are still available.

Easton Corbin: The country music singer will be on stage at Cowboys Dance Hall on Friday night. Only general admission tickets are available, and doors open at 7 p.m.

Josh Abbott Band: This Texas country music band will be performing at Floore's Country Store in Helotes. The show starts at 9 p.m., and tickets are still available.

San Antonio Fairytale Ball - This event will take place on Saturday at Norris Conference Center. A ticket to the two hour event includes professional princess portraits for every child, a candy buffet, crafts, games and more. Tickets are still available, but are expected to sell out.

Armed Forces River Parade: Armed Forces Day is Saturday and San Antonio is honoring our military with an Armed Forces Parade downtown. The parade starts at 6 p.m. and is free to the public. Over 20 floats will be in the parade.

Brews and Blooms: This event takes place at the San Antonio Botanical Gardens and is for adults 21 and over. Craft brew samplings, food and music are all a part of this event on Saturday. Tickets are still available.

WWE Presents NXT Live - The WWE returns to San Antonio on Saturday, this time at the Aztec Theatre. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available.

Barbacoa & Big Red Festival: This family-friendly event takes place on Sunday and the first 100 people inside get a free Krispy Kreme Big Red doughnut. Tickets are still available.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.