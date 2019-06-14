What are the best movies to see in San Antonio right now?

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around San Antonio.

Stagecoach

A group of people traveling on a stagecoach find their journey complicated by the threat of Geronimo, and learn something about each other in the process.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent and an Audience Score of 86 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1939 release has made a lasting impression.

"Its virtues remain intact," according to Dave Kehr of the Chicago Reader, while Variety's Variety Staff said, "Directorially, production is John Ford in peak form, sustaining interest and suspense throughout, and presenting exceptional characterizations. Picture is a display of photographic grandeur."

Get a piece of the action at Alamo Drafthouse Park North (618 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 307) on Sunday, June 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

A Hard Day's Night

Capturing John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr in their electrifying element, 'A Hard Day's Night' is a wildly irreverent journey through this pastiche of a day in the life of The Beatles during 1964. The band have to use all their guile and wit to avoid the pursuing fans and press to reach their scheduled television performance, in spite of Paul's troublemaking grandfather and Ringo's arrest.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 98 percent and an Audience Score of 89 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1960s classic has been a favorite of critics.

"[Hard Day's Night] adds up to a breathless, sometimes funny film maybe even worth a squeal or two," noted Mike McGrady of Newsday, while Newsday's Rafer Guzman said, "The movie never feels like a nostalgia trip. It moves, breathes and sings with life."

It's playing at Alamo Drafthouse Park North (618 N.W. Loop 410, Suite 307) on Tuesday, June 18. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Booksmart

Two academic teenage superstars realize, on the eve of their high school graduation, that they should have worked less and played more. Determined to never fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Booksmart" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on May 24.

The New Republic's Kristen Evans said, "It's more John Hughes than Judd Apatow, and it's a little more 'Bridesmaids' than 'Lady Bird' ... a success on [its] own terms," and Salon.com's Erin Keane noted, "'Booksmart' puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age night-of comedy because it's focused on two girls, one of whom is also queer."

Interested? It's playing at Santikos Palladium IMAX (17703 IH 10 West) through Thursday, June 20. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Raiders of the Lost Ark

When Dr. Indiana Jones – the tweed-suited professor who just happens to be a celebrated archaeologist – is hired by the government to locate the legendary Ark of the Covenant, he finds himself up against the entire Nazi regime.

With a Tomatometer Score of 95 percent and an Audience Score of 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1981 release comes highly recommended.

The Associated Press's Bob Thomas said, "Entertainment that propels the audience inexorably from one excitement to the next," while Arthur Knight of the Hollywood Reporter stated, "It's all done with such a great spirit of high adventure and good humor that you don't even begin to count the corpses ... The finale suggests that Ford's 'Indiana Jones' character will soon be back with further adventures, and I'm all in favor of it."

It's screening at Santikos Embassy 14 (13707 Embassy Row) and Santikos Palladium IMAX (17703 IH 10 West) on Wednesday, June 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

