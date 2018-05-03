What are your Cinco de Mayo plans this weekend?

SAN ANTONIO - There's a busy weekend ahead for the city. Not only is San Antonio celebrating its 300th birthday, but it is also Cinco de Mayo.

Viva Market Square Celebrating 300: This is a SA300 event that started on May 2 and runs until May 6.

There is plenty of free family entertainment all weekend long.

San Pedro Creek Culture Park: The grand opening of the park takes place on May 5. The first segment of the park stretches four blocks and will be open to the public. The grand opening ceremony starts at noon and there will be entertainment throughout the day until 9 p.m.

Cinco De Derby: Seersucker Distillery is having a grand opening party for its tasting room. The Kentucky Derby-themed party will feature gin juleps, best derby attire and live entertainment.

Cinco De Mayo at the Pearl: There will be live music from 4 p.m. - 7 pm., and the Bottling Department will have several food and drink specials.

Juanes: The popular Latin rocker will be at the Freeman Coliseum May 6. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. There are still tickets available.

Siclovia: This is one of the last Commemorative Week events and it takes place on Sunday starting at 11 a.m. The route this year will be along Roosevelt Avenue and Mission Road.

