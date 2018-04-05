What to do around SA this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There is no shortage of fun to be had this weekend, and there is something for the whole family.

The Comedy Get Down

Comedians Cedric 'The Entertainer', Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez bring their comedy tour back to San Antonio. The show is Friday night at the AT&T Center. Tickets are still available.

San Antonio Book Festival

This is the sixth year the book festival will take place at Central Library and Southwest School of Art. Over 90 authors will be in attendance and the event is free to the public. It starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Wine Fest

This event takes place at the Tower of the Americas on Saturday at 2 p.m. This is the first year for the festival. Over 70 wines will be featured and you must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets can still be purchased.

Crawfish Palooza II

This is the biggest crawfish boil in the city and it is taking place Saturday at Alamo Beer Co. Over 1,000 pounds of crawfish will be boiled and ready to eat by noon. A $25 ticket will get you two pounds of crawfish and a beer.

San Antonio Beer Week Kickoff

Not only is Saturday National Beer Day it's also the kickoff to San Antonio Beer Week. The kickoff party will take place at Main Plaza at 4:30 p.m. Throughout the week, there will be dozens of events and tastings taking place around town.

CarFest

This community event will take place both Saturday and Sunday at the Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall. CarFest gives back to the community by repairing vehicles, and also there will be a car giveaway every two hours.

Wildflower Walk

It's that time of year to see wildflowers, and Government Canyon volunteers are leading a walk in search of them on Sunday morning. It starts at 9 a.m. but arrive early. Registration is required for each participant and you must do that online. This is open to ages 8 and up, no pets allowed.

