Where to get pictures with Santa this holiday season

You can find Santa's helpers all over town

By Julie Moreno - Executive Producer/Social Media

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - It's officially the Christmas season, and for many families that means it's time for photos with Santa. If you don't already have your favorite go-to Kris Kringle, here are some options in the San Antonio area:

 

  • North Star Mall

Daily through Dec. 24

Packages start at $40

Reserve a spot

  • The Shops at La Cantera

Daily through Dec. 24

Packages start at $40

Reserve a spot

  • Ingram Park Mall

Daily through Dec. 24

Packages start at $25

Reserve a spot

  • South Park Mall

Daily through Dec. 24

Packages start at $25

Reserve a spot

  • Alamo Quarry Market

255 East Basse Road

Daily through Dec. 24

Photo packages start at $15

Schedule your visit 

  • J.W. Marriott

Saturday nights 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

$40 ($25 for resort guests)

More information

  • Morgan's Wonderland Wonderland Christmas

Dec. 1, 8, 15, 16, 21-23; 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Adults: $17, Military and Ages 3-17, 62+: $11

Photos with Santa $5

More information

  • Six Flags Fiesta Texas Holiday in the Park

Free with admission; Tickets options start at $50

More information

  • SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration

Experiences available for purchase in addition to admission price of $45

More information

  • Santa's Railroad Wonderland

11731 Wetmore Road

Dec 8-9, 15-16, 22-23; 6-9 p.m.

Tickets: $12 Adults (13+); Children $10; Under Age 4 Free

Take your own free picture with Santa

More information

  • Bass Pro Shops

17907 IH-10 West

Through Dec. 24

Weekdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Pics are free but you must get a Bass Pass. They are given out each morning at the store but can go quickly.

More information

  • Enchanted Springs Ranch Old West Christmas Light Fest

242 State Highway 46,  Boerne

Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 16; 6-10 p.m.; Dec. 20- Dec. 30; 6-10 p.m.

Admission: Adults $15, Children $10, Kids under 4 free

Pics are free

More information

  • Traders Village Holiday Market

9333 SW Loop 410

Weekends 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

$5 donation to CASA

More information

  • Natural Bridge Caverns

Pictures with Santa "Spelunker" Claus

Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23; 4-6 p.m.

Price: $15/family or group

More information

  • Maggiano's Little Italy Breakfast with Santa

Dec. 16, 22, 23

Prices: $5.95-26.95

Make reservations here

 

 

