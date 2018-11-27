Where to get pictures with Santa this holiday season

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - It's officially the Christmas season, and for many families that means it's time for photos with Santa. If you don't already have your favorite go-to Kris Kringle, here are some options in the San Antonio area:
- North Star Mall
Daily through Dec. 24
Packages start at $40
- The Shops at La Cantera
Daily through Dec. 24
Packages start at $40
- Ingram Park Mall
Daily through Dec. 24
Packages start at $25
- South Park Mall
Daily through Dec. 24
Packages start at $25
- Alamo Quarry Market
255 East Basse Road
Daily through Dec. 24
Photo packages start at $15
- J.W. Marriott
Saturday nights 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
$40 ($25 for resort guests)
- Morgan's Wonderland Wonderland Christmas
Dec. 1, 8, 15, 16, 21-23; 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Adults: $17, Military and Ages 3-17, 62+: $11
Photos with Santa $5
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas Holiday in the Park
Free with admission; Tickets options start at $50
- SeaWorld's Christmas Celebration
Experiences available for purchase in addition to admission price of $45
- Santa's Railroad Wonderland
11731 Wetmore Road
Dec 8-9, 15-16, 22-23; 6-9 p.m.
Tickets: $12 Adults (13+); Children $10; Under Age 4 Free
Take your own free picture with Santa
- Bass Pro Shops
17907 IH-10 West
Through Dec. 24
Weekdays 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Pics are free but you must get a Bass Pass. They are given out each morning at the store but can go quickly.
- Enchanted Springs Ranch Old West Christmas Light Fest
242 State Highway 46, Boerne
Thursday-Sunday through Dec. 16; 6-10 p.m.; Dec. 20- Dec. 30; 6-10 p.m.
Admission: Adults $15, Children $10, Kids under 4 free
Pics are free
- Traders Village Holiday Market
9333 SW Loop 410
Weekends 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
$5 donation to CASA
- Natural Bridge Caverns
Pictures with Santa "Spelunker" Claus
Dec. 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23; 4-6 p.m.
Price: $15/family or group
- Maggiano's Little Italy Breakfast with Santa
Dec. 16, 22, 23
Prices: $5.95-26.95
